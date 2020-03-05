Driver admits to his role in crash that killed woman standing at bus stop

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The driver in a crash that killed a woman on the sidewalk pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter before an Erie County Judge on Thursday.

30-year-old Carlos Velez drove through a red light and crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Genesee Street and Fillmore Avenue on October 11, 2018, at 6:30 p.m.

According to the Erie County DA’s Office, the crash caused Velez’s vehicle to go onto the sidewalk and hit 47-year-old Adrienne Early while she was standing at the bus stop.

Early died at the scene.

Authorities say Velez was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the incident. He faces a maximum of seven years in prison.

Velez will remain held without bail. His sentencing is set for Thursday, May 7, at 9:30 a.m.