Driver dies after being ejected from vehicle on I-190 in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is dead after being ejected from a vehicle on I-190 in Buffalo Friday morning.

Around 7 a.m., New York State police responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash near Exit 6. They say the vehicle struck a guide rail on the ramp to Elm St., causing the vehicle to turn over.

The crash closed off the ramp for much of the morning commute.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle. Their name hasn’t been released as police continue investigating the crash.