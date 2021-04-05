Driver facing felony charges after vehicle crashes in field

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a vehicle was found crashed in a field off Hickory Street, Buffalo police arrested the driver on a number of charges.

On Sunday afternoon, shortly after 4 p.m., police say they noticed a Pontiac G6 speeding at the intersection of Jefferson Ave. and Genesee St.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but did not continue to pursue it after the driver failed to pull over, they say.

Related Content Motorcyclist in critical condition following collision at Best and Jefferson

The vehicle was later found crashed in the field. There, the 23-year-old passenger was found with serious injuries after he had been ejected from the vehicle. Currently, that Buffalo man is in guarded condition at ECMC.

Police say the driver, another Buffalo resident identified as 25-year-old Michael Bailey, tried to flee the scene, but officers apprehended him. It’s not clear if Bailey was injured in the crash.

Bailey was subsequently charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a loaded weapon, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief. He was accused of numerous vehicle and traffic crimes, too.

Police are investigating this crash.