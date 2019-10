BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A driver was hospitalized after a vehicle rolled over on Genesee St. in Buffalo Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the scene near Koons Ave. just after 8:50 a.m.

They say a 2016 GMC vehicle was traveling east on Genesee when it was struck by another vehicle that was trying to make a left turn.

The driver of the GMC was taken to ECMC to be treated for injuries. She has only been identified as a female.

No charges have been filed.