BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 34-year-old Buffalo woman was indicted Monday on multiple charges after, allegedly, fatally hitting a bicyclist and injuring two others, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

Carmen Martin was indicted on one count of criminally negligent homicide, two counts of false instrument for filing in the first degree, and two counts of assault in the third degree.

In June 2022, just before 9 p.m., Martin, allegedly, was driving on South Park Avenue when she hit a bicyclist near the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino, according to authorities.

Authorities say the victim, a 32-year-old woman, was taken to ECMC where she was treated for an injury to her head and broken bones.

After hitting the first bicyclist, Martin allegedly continued driving on South Park Avenue where, authorities say, she hit two more bicyclists near Columbia Street before crashing her sedan into an unoccupied, parked vehicle.

The second victim, a 27-year-old woman was taken to ECMC where she was treated for broken bones and a cut to her face. The third victim, Sara Rogers, 29, was taken to Buffalo General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, authorities determined that Martin has a medical condition and was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol when the incidents occurred.

Martin is accused of offering a false instrument for filing by knowingly submitting two written instruments that contained a false statement or information with the intent to defraud the DMV.

According to authorities, Martin, allegedly, submitted two applications to the DMV in March 2021 and, they say, she failed to report a medical condition on both applications.

A return to court date has not been scheduled at this time. Martin was released on her own recognizance and faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison.