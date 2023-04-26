BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a harsh and brutal winter, hundreds of airport professionals gathered in Buffalo for the 6th annual Snowplow Rodeo.

The event was part of the 55th annual Snow Symposium and pitted drivers against one another for the title of “World’s Best Snowplow Driver.”

Drivers competed on an obstacle course that tested their skills as the clock ticked down. Drivers were penalized 15 seconds for each cone they knocked down during their run.