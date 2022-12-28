BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driving ban in the City of Buffalo will be lifted at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, the Buffalo Common Council annnounced.

The ban will be replaced with a travel advisory.

The driving ban had been in place since 9:30 a.m. Friday morning due to the catastrophic blizzard that swept through Western New York throughout the weekend, dropping multiple feet of snow in the area on top of wind that got up to 70 miles per hour in some areas. As of Wednesday night, the storm has killed 28 people in the City of Buffalo.

The city and Mayor Byron Brown had come under fire from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, saying that the city’s response to the snowstorm and plowing efforts was “embarrassing.” He had initially stated that the driving ban in Buffalo would not be lifted until 9 a.m. Thursday at the earliest, but the course has now changed.

Meanwhile, Brown reiterated that the city had been the hardest-hit area by the storm. The city said that as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, 100% of residential streets had seen at least one pass from a snowplow, 80% of secondary roads have had two passes and 95% of primary roads had seen at least one pass.

A city spokesperson said that more than 450 pieces of snow removal equipment has been on city streets working to clear snow and abandoned cars throughout the city.

It was also announced that City Hall will be open on Thursday.

Brown will be holding a press conference at 10 p.m.