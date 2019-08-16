Drop-off at Tim Hortons drive-thru perks up employee

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lamiyah Jabbar had only been an ridehailing driver for a few months, but during those months, she made a big difference in the life of Diane Baldwin.

Jabbar, of Cheektowaga, drove Baldwin from Riverside to the Tim Hortons on Elmwood Avenue, where Baldwin she works. The two struck up a conversation, with Baldwin saying how she looked forward to buying a dress, slippers and a robe around Christmas time.

A few days later, Jabbar went through the drive-thru to drop off a new dress and a $50 Visa card.

“Even though I do nice things like that all the time, it’s like this is simple. There’s no reason why she should have to wait up until Christmas for something so simple,” said Jabbar.

Jabbar is a single mother. She ran a dance studio full time on Tonawanda Street in Buffalo and is now in the process of moving to Atlanta to pursue her dancing career. As a single mother, her resources are sometimes limited — but that didn’t stop her from paying it forward.

“If I can help someone win and get a little bit farther in life then I need to contribute to that, because I’m surrounded by a bunch of people that do that for me all the time, like I barely rarely have struggling moments, because my struggling moments only last about a conversation, because my friends are like, ‘okay, well we need to pitch in and we need to figure out how we’re going to fix this.'”

We caught up with Baldwin just before she started her shift Thursday.

She is an absolute doll. She was paying it forward. I hope she is blessed a thousand times over because it came from the heart,” she said. “It was just a generous thing. It was a kind thing and, seeing all the news right now, and all the things going on in the world, it was nice to see somebody be kind.”

Baldwin says she wasn’t having the best of days, but when Jabbar showed-up with that early Christmas gift, it definitely brightened her day.