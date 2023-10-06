BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say that after witnessing a drug transaction on Thursday, they searched the suspect’s residence and turned up all sorts of material.

The search took place on the 500 block of Busti Avenue, where police say they found the following:

a defaced 9mm handgun loaded with 10 rounds

approximately 940 grams of fentanyl

cocaine

more than $5,800 in cash

scales

other drug paraphernalia

As a result, 56-year-old Jeremias Medina of Buffalo was charged with multiple crimes — first and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, operation of a motor vehicle by an unlicensed driver and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Medina has two prior felony convictions pertained to narcotics, Buffalo police say.