Drug dealer out on bail facing several guns and drug charges following raids

Neasman, Anthony

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A drug dealer out on $2,500 bail after his arrest on December 9, faces several guns and drug charges following raids by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they executed search warrants on 44-year-old Anthony Neasman of Buffalo’s vehicle, residence, and another location.

On Tuesday, deputies stopped Neasman’s vehicle on Maddison Street in the Queen City and found 1/4 ounce of crack and 1/4 ounce of cocaine.

In his home at 492 Madison Street, detectives found nearly 1.5 kilos of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, six loaded handguns, ammunition, an unknown amount of counterfeit bills, and more than $40,000.

Courtesy Erie County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy Erie County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy Erie County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy Erie County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy Erie County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy Erie County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy Erie County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy Erie County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy Erie County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy Erie County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy Erie County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy Erie County Sheriff’s Office

One gun recovered is believed to be used in a previous crime and stolen from Cheektowaga, according to officials. Two other guns had the serial numbers filed off.

Deputies charged Neasman with:

A-1 felony for criminal possession of narcotics

Criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell

Four counts of criminal possession of a loaded firearm

Criminal possession of a weapon-ammunition feeding device

Two counts of criminal possession-defaced firearm

Criminal possession of stolen property-firearm

Three misdemeanor counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia

Law enforcement agents recovered $250,000, three more handguns, one rifle, a large quantity of fentanyl, and marijuana after executing a search warrant at a third undisclosed location in the city.

The Sheriff’s Office says the narcotics unit is continuing its investigation, and there are more charges to come.

He’s awaiting arraignment at the Erie County Holding Center.

Authorities tell News 4 Neasman is charged with reckless endangerment from the December 9 incident and has two felony convictions following a jury trial following a shooting in 1994.

He was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon where a woman was hit and killed by a round from Neasman’s gun.