Duff’s headed into the Elmwood Village

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Duff’s is moving into the Elmwood Village.

Officials with Sinatra Development say they plan to put the restaurant at the building of the former Casa Di Pizza. They are working on final designs right now and plan to open next year.

This will be Duff’s first location in the City of Buffalo, something owner Joe Duff has been working on for years.

“It took us five years to find the right spot in the City of Buffalo. But this particular property, the Casa Di Pizza property opened up, there’s just so much potential on the inside. It really excited us,” Duff said.

He says they plan to have a dining room, a bar, and a patio on the first floor. The second floor would be used for banquets and events.