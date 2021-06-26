Dunkin’ debuts new Perry Street store with your chance to win free coffee for a year

Dunkin’ representatives celebrate the grand opening of downtown Buffalo’s first next generation restaurant, located at 180 Perry Street in Buffalo, NY, by presenting more than $5,000 in donations to FeedMore WNY on Saturday, June 26. The donation includes $4,557 as a result of the Iced Coffee Day campaign, which took place on May 26. In addition, Dunkin’s Joy in Childhood Foundation and the Dunkin’ franchisee network made a joint contribution of $1,000 to FeedMore WNY.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dunkin’ (formerly Dunkin’ Donuts) cut the ribbon on a brand new City of Buffalo store Saturday, and free coffee for a year could be in your future if you stop in.

The grand opening of what company officials are hailing as a “next-generation” store on 180 Perry Street also marks the first Dunkin drive-thru in downtown Buffalo. An open energy-efficient modern design, exclusive drive-thru lane for DD Perks members who order ahead and a “tap system” to pour drinks through are all new features.

How do you enter for your chance at free coffee for a year?

From Saturday, June 26 through Wednesday, June 30 if you visit the Perry Street store, you’ll be entered to win. If you win, Dunkin’ will provide a coupon book containing four free medium hot or iced coffee coupons per month for 14 months. The winner will only be allowed to get their free coffee at the Perry Street store.

In honor of the opening, Dunkin’ made more than $5,000 in donations to FeedMore WNY.

“FeedMore WNY continues to work tirelessly to help ensure no one in our community has to go without nutritious meals, but we cannot fulfill our mission without the support of partners like Dunkin’,” said Catherine Shick, chief communications officer for FeedMore WNY.

“We are grateful to Dunkin’ and its customers for this generous donation, which will provide nutritious food to hungry children, families, veterans and older adults throughout Western New York.”