During strike, Catholic Health says expectant moms can go to their other local hospitals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Despite the strike happening at Mercy Hospital in south Buffalo, Catholic Health says services for mothers and babies are still happening at their other area hospitals.

The health organization says there has been confusion among expectant moms over what their options are. But those who were planning to give birth at Mercy Hospital can go elsewhere in the Catholic Health system, they say.

Sisters of Charity Hospital is offering labor and delivery services, as well as other services for moms and babies. Additionally, the hospital has a level III NICU for infants as young as 23 weeks old.

Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston is also offering services for moms and babies.

The strike at Mercy Hospital began Friday at 6 a.m. after Catholic Health and CWA failed to reach a deal.

“Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, and St. Joseph Campus were unable to reach an agreement with CWA for six labor contracts covering approximately 2,200 registered nurses and service, technical and clerical associates,” Catholic Health said during the morning.

The union’s contract expired on Thursday. Prior to this, 97 percent of union members voted to strike if a new deal was not reached.