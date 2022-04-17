BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We are just hours away from Dyngus Day, as the festivities get underway bright and early Monday morning, and continue throughout the day.

The main attraction, of course, is the Dyngus Day Parade, which will roll out at 5 p.m. at the corner of Broadway and Memorial Drive. The parade will head down Broadway for roughly 10 blocks and end at Fillmore Avenue.

There will also be live polka music and the Broadway Market will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The tent set-up will be at 111 Memorial Dr., just two blocks away from the parade route, and right in the heart of the Polonia District.

For more information on Dyngus Day celebrations, click here.