Dyngus Day celebrations in full swing on Broadway even with scaling down due to COVID

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Broadway isn’t as packed as it normally is this Buffalo holiday, but there are many groups spaced down the street decked head to toe in red with their pussy willows in hand.

Organizers still wanted to put on the event despite the pandemic, but of course had to make some changes to keep people safe.

Parade participants will be in their cars that they’ve decorated in red and white streamers, banners, and other festive gear.

The route is shortened, only going from Memorial Drive to Fillmore Avenue. The roadway is still open to traffic since this isn’t an official city-permitted parade.

Organizers say more like a motorcade event but some tell us today’s event reminds them how this tradition first started.

Last Dyngus Day parade was canceled because of COVID-19. People say that makes today extra special.

During a briefing last week, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz warned that if things got out of hand the celebration would be shut down.