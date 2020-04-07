D’Youville College offering summer courses for 100 high school seniors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — D’Youville College is offering opportunities for high school seniors to get some college credits this summer.

For no-cost, those who are eligible can write a 250-word personal statement about how they’ve persevered through the COVID-19 pandemic, and how they plan to make a difference in their community, or others’ lives.

“D’Youville is tapping into students’ resilience to identify and cultivate tomorrow’s leaders,” said D’Youville President Dr. Lorrie Clemo. “History recognizes that many exceptional leaders evolve through difficult experiences. We are simply embracing this notion as we acknowledge that many students are coping with an unprecedented level of disruption during their senior year of high school.”

This program will award two courses for six credits, valued at more than $6,000 per person, to 100 high school seniors. Applications must be submitted by May 1. Accepted COVID-19 Crisis Response Scholars will be publicly announced on May 15.

To apply, learn more here.