BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Claiming nearly two years without a contract, and nearly three without a raise, faculty at D’Youville University are picketing the school’s opening assembly Tuesday morning.
“Key issues, including medical insurance, paid time off, short-term disability, and intellectual property, remain points of contention in negotiations,” a statement from D’Youville’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) said.
The AAUP says D’Youville has “offered only paltry raises” to faculty members “that do not keep up with inflation and cost of living.”
The protest was scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m., in front of the Health Professions Hub at West Avenue and Connecticut Street in Buffalo.
Latest Posts
- Rutgers will still require COVID-19 vaccine, masks
- D’Youville faculty picket after nearly 2 years without contract
- A third of adults believe COVID-19 vaccines caused thousands of sudden deaths: poll
- Maui officials trying to find over 800 people still missing after deadly wildfires
- Siena Poll: Migrants, Biden, Trump, and Hochul
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.
Hope Winter is a reporter and multimedia journalist who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of her work here.