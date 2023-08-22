BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Claiming nearly two years without a contract, and nearly three without a raise, faculty at D’Youville University are picketing the school’s opening assembly Tuesday morning.

“Key issues, including medical insurance, paid time off, short-term disability, and intellectual property, remain points of contention in negotiations,” a statement from D’Youville’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) said.

This morning, @AAUP faculty at @DYouville are gathering to picket, as the union and university continue contract negotiations. According to @AAUP, Monday will mark the start of the third academic school year that faculty are working without a contract. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/bvTV33jxYb — Hope Winter (@Hope_Winter) August 22, 2023

The AAUP says D’Youville has “offered only paltry raises” to faculty members “that do not keep up with inflation and cost of living.”

The protest was scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m., in front of the Health Professions Hub at West Avenue and Connecticut Street in Buffalo.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.