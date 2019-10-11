D’Youville holds first LGBTQ+ event on campus with mural unveiling

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday, D’Youville College held its first-ever LGBTQ+ event on campus.

The event, titled “From the Closet to the Sidewalk,” commemorated the 31st anniversary of National Coming Out Day.

During the day, a pride mural created by LGBTQ+ artist Casey William Milbrand was unveiled at the College Center. It’s called “As Is.”

“There is a special moment between coming out to yourself and coming out to the world that I want to capture in my design,” Milbrand said. “One rainbow color at a time, my mural unfolds like a colorful origami accordion. This mural is about the moment you start accepting yourself as you are.”

This was Milbrand’s third installation of public art in Buffalo. Born and raised in Buffalo, Milbrand is now based in Brooklyn.

D’Youville Student Matthew Wild, who organized the event, says the mural will do more than just beautify the campus.

“It’s important that students, employees and community members feel accepted and validated when it comes to their sexual orientation and gender identity,” Wild said.