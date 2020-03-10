D’Youville moving classroom-based instruction online next week due to coronavirus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Starting March 18, all classroom-based instructions for grads and undergrads at D’Youville College will move to digital platforms to stem the spread of coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the college says they will re-evaluate the situation on March 30.

The campus will remain open, and laboratory and simulation-based instruction will continue on campus as usual.

While there are no confirmed cases in Western New York, the college tells News 4 they made the decision in anticipation of approximately 66,000 students returning to local campuses from spring break in the coming weeks.

“These are extraordinary times. Out of an abundance of caution and in consideration of the World Health Organization’s emphasis on maintaining social distance as a basic preventative measure against COVID-19, we will migrate lectures and classroom-based learning to digital platforms beginning on Wednesday, March 18,” said D’Youville President Lorrie Clemo.

Clemo says the library, residence halls, dining centers, and student services will maintain regular hours during this time.

Several other local colleges say they are exploring a similar move.