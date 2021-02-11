D’Youville offering rapid testing for COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — D’Youville College has started offering rapid antigen tests for COVID-19.

The tests will take place Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the lobby of the D’Youville Academic Center (242 Fargo Avenue).

Each test costs $39. Those who get tested will get their results via email or the NAVICA app.

Photo ID and masks are required. To register for a time, click or tap here.

People who are interested in scheduling on-site testing for a group can email Beverly Taggart at taggartb@dyc.edu.

