BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — D’Youville University wants to help its students get out of debt, by reimbursing them.

It’s a limited program for four students per year (two per semester). Named “My Dog Ate My Debt,” winning undergraduate students will be announced at each of the Fall and Spring commencement ceremonies.

Selection of winners will be random. Each graduating student will receive a lottery ball during their commencement ceremony. Once they get up on the stage, they can place their lottery ball into a spinner for a chance to win tuition reimbursement. Two winning balls will then be drawn at the end of the ceremony.

“We are extremely excited to unveil a truly one-of-a-kind program that helps give undergraduates a fresh financial start as they begin their career journey,” D’Youville President Dr. Lorrie Clemo said. “When you choose to become a Saint, it means you become part of a larger community that supports one another and actively pursues avenues to give back.”

Students receiving either a bachelor’s or associate’s degree will be eligible, starting this Fall. One winner at each ceremony will be receiving their associate’s, while the other will be receiving their bachelor’s.