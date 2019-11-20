D’Youville offering unlimited number of “say yes” scholarships starting 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–D’Youville College says it will offer an unlimited number of “say yes” scholarships to students from three cities including Buffalo.

The program helps graduates of public high schools gain access to higher education.

Until now, D’Youville offered ten of the scholarships to applicants.

Today, the school announced it’s lifting its limit, for students from the cities of Buffalo, Cleveland, and Syracuse.

This is aimed at helping more Buffalo students move seamlessly from a program that starts when they’re still in high school.

The change takes effect with the spring 2020 semester.