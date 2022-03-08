BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The stage is set at D’Youville’s Kavinoky Theatre for the 2022-2023 season. Season tickets for Rock of Ages, Misery, The Play That Goes Wrong, Network, and The Sound Inside are available now.

The theatre was completely renovated during the COVID-19 pandemic and fits around 230 people.

Student, senior, and military member discounts are available.