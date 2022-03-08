BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The stage is set at D’Youville’s Kavinoky Theatre for the 2022-2023 season. Season tickets for Rock of Ages, Misery, The Play That Goes Wrong, Network, and The Sound Inside are available now.
The theatre was completely renovated during the COVID-19 pandemic and fits around 230 people.
Student, senior, and military member discounts are available.
Latest Posts
- D’Youville prepares for 2022-2023 season with newly renovated Kavinoky Theatre
- Buffalo man gets 1 to 3 years for manslaughter, gun possession
- 2 million refugees and counting: What to know about the war in Ukraine
- Zelenskyy may have been endangered by US lawmakers’ pictures
- You can get 4 more free COVID tests from the federal government: Here’s how
Abby Fridmann is an anchor and reporter who joined the News 4 team in November 2020. See more of her work here.