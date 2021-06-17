D’Youville students get a special view of the Wallenda Walk, keeping tension on the high-wire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of people gathered to watch Nik Wallenda’s high-wire walk between two D’Youville College buildings Thursday. Two students News 4 spoke with were selected for a unique view of the 320-foot stunt.

Courtney and Hellen are D’Youville physical therapy students who were chosen two hours before the walk to sit on ropes, keeping tension on the wire Wallenda walked across. They say it was a lot of pressure but well worth it for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“It was nerve-racking, so much pressure was on us. And he even told us himself, he goes, ‘You know I can feel everything underneath me,’ it was surreal.”

“We weren’t expecting to do this today, but it was huge to be part of this event.”

