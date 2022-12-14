BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — D’Youville University has plans to add a new building on West Avenue, submitting a major site application to the City of Buffalo Planning Board.

“The project is part of a continuing effort to broaden D’Youville University’s mission to deliver world class education to healthcare professionals, particularly Primary Care, and community-based practitioners,” D’Youville President Dr. Lorrie Clemo wrote in a letter to the Planning Board. “The new building will be sited on our existing property as described herein. The facility will allow us to provide a greater scope of education services, strengthen our connection to the surrounding neighborhood and ensure a strong future for the University as an anchor of stability in the historic West Side of the City of Buffalo.”

The plan is to build at 443 West Ave. The application lists it as an academic building 104,000 square feet in size. Construction of the $50 million project would take place between May 2023 and January 2025.

According to the application, this project would create 2,400 jobs over the course of 20 years.

The proposed new building is listed on the Planning Board’s agenda for December 19. The board will meet that day in the OSP Conference Room of City Hall at 4 p.m. Anyone who wishes to attend can go to Room 901.