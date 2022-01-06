Eagles extend “Hotel California” tour into Buffalo

FILE – This Feb. 8, 2019 file photo shows Don Henley, left, and Vince Gill performing “Eagle When She Flies” at MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Eagles will be flying into Buffalo this spring as part of an extension to their “Hotel California” tour.

Tickets for the April 21 performance at the KeyBank Center will go on sale Friday, January 14 at 10 a.m. When they’re available, they can be bought at Ticketmaster.com.

The current Eagles lineup, which includes Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmidt, Deacon Frey and Vince Gill, will perform the Hotel California album in its entirety, along with a full set of hits.

The show, which will include an accompanying orchestra and choir, will start at 8 p.m.