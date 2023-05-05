BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Just before 4 a.m. Friday morning, Buffalo fire crews responded to Hartwell Road.
There, investigators say a fire had started on the second floor of a residence, causing an estimated $375,000 in damage.
It’s not currently clear how the fire started, but the American Red Cross is assisting four adults.
