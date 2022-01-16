Early morning fire rips through empty Hampshire Street commercial building

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An early Sunday morning three-alarm fire ripped through an empty commercial building on Hampshire Street in Buffalo.

Buffalo Fire was called to 407 Hampshire Street just after 5:20 a.m., where heavy fire was burning throughout the building. A BFD spokesperson said the fire started on the first floor and caused an estimated $350,000 in damage. The roof took heavy damage.

405 Hampshire had exposure damage costing $80,000 in damages.

No one was injured and the fire is under investigation.