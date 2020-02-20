Early morning fires cause damage in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A couple of early morning fires broke out in Buffalo on Thursday.

The first one started on the city’s west side. Crews responded to the fire on Maryland St. shortly before 3 a.m.

No one lives in that house, where crews estimate there’s about $145,000 in damage.

There are no reports of injuries at that scene.

Hours later across town, another fire broke out. Crews were seen handling a fire on Beckwith St. sometime after 5 a.m.

It’s not yet clear how much damage has been done there, or if anyone was injured.

The fires closed down Maryland St. from Prospect to 10th, and Beckwith from Monroe to Adams.