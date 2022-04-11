BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Monday morning, a fire caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage on High Street in Buffalo.
Crews headed to the scene just before 1:30 a.m. There, they say a fire began “in a step down area” of a vacant building.
Damage to that building was estimated at $100,000, but the exposure damage to the building next to it was even more. City officials say that building suffered $125,000 in damage.
No one was injured as a result of this fire.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.