BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An early morning crash caused backups on Route 198 and the westbound lanes of Route 33.

Buffalo police say a driver was traveling the wrong way around 4 a.m. when they hit another car head-on.

A woman was rushed into surgery after suffering serious injuries. We’re working to learn which car the woman was in and how many people were involved.

News 4 will provide more information when it’s available.