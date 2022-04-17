BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Even though the Easter Bunny was extremely busy today, the Easter Bunny was still able to make a pit stop in Western New York.

News 4 found the Easter Bunny at the New York Candle Café in Buffalo, where there was an Easter egg painting workshop. Kids had the chance to make their own custom Easter eggs to take home, and take pictures with the famous bunny.

The Candle Café is also currently accepting luggage donations for foster children. To learn more about the New York Candle Café, visit the caf é’s Instagram page here.