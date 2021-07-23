ECC expanding biotechnological science program with cannabis studies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As part of its biotechnological science degree program, Erie Community College (ECC) is launching a a new track in cannabis studies.

This is designed to prepare students for careers as industrial cannabis technicians and quality inspectors.

“The expanding cannabis industry coupled with the legalization of recreational marijuana in New York State make this an ideal time to launch the new program,” said Interim President William Reuter. “We expect cannabis knowledge and education to be in high demand for the foreseeable future, and this program will help to train the region’s workforce.”

Cannabis will not be grown a part of the program, but students will learn about horticulture and handling cut plant tissue.

Some of the courses included in this track include Regulatory Compliance, Practical Horticulture and Production of Cannabis Products, among others.

The new track will launch this fall semester.