ECC hosts panel “Black and Blue: Policing Communities of Color”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– People across Western New York are having a conversation about the role of police in the community.

Erie Community College hosted a panel Thursday night called “Black and Blue: Policing Communities of Color.”

It featured a number of law enforcement members and activists.

One of the topics discussed was statistics showing police brutality by white officers in black neighborhoods.

Speakers agree, there is a disconnect along racial lines.

“I mean we still have segregated neighborhoods, we go to segregated churches, the schools are resegregated and so, we don’t really know one another across racial lines, and a lot of the time all whites know about African Americans is what they get in the media.” Rod Watson, Buffalo News

News four’s Al Vaughters moderated tonight’s panel.