ECC names Dr. David Balkin as next president

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie Community College (ECC) will soon have a new president.

Effective February 1, Dr. David Balkin will take over as leader of ECC. His appointment as the college’s 12th president comes following an extensive search by ECC’s Board of Trustees.

Board Chair Danise Wilson offered her congratulations, saying “As an educator and a former business executive, Dr. Balkin is an innovative and transformative leader who will work tirelessly to build on the academic excellence we provide.”

Dr. Balkin says he’s honored to have “the opportunity to more closely align academics with the region’s community and workforce needs.”

“Higher education is critical to career success, and I am looking forward to working with the college’s Board of Trustees, faculty, and staff to help SUNY Erie students with their educational and career journey,” he says.

Dr. Balkin is currently employed by Ivy Tech Community College in Indiana, where he serves as Chancellor of the South Bend-Elkhart campus.

Previously, he also worked for the University of Notre Dame, the same place where he received not only his bachelor’s degree, but his master’s and doctorate, too.