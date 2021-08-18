ECC on lockdown after Tuesday night incident involving students

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie Community College’s (ECC) South Campus is on lockdown after an off-campus incident occurred on Tuesday night.

ECC says the incident occurred between two students, whom Orchard Park and Hamburg police are looking for. Threats were made against one of the students, ECC says.

“In order to ensure the safety of the student and our campus community, South Campus is currently in lockdown,” ECC told the campus community.

No one is allowed to enter the South Campus until the lockdown is lifted. Also, no classes are happening at this time.

Anything suspicious can be reported to Campus Public Safety at (716) 851-1633.

