ECHDC approves next steps for carousel project at Canalside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The next steps for a carousel project at Canalside have been approved.

“The carousel will be a colorful new attraction that will help history come to life at Canalside,” said Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) Chairman Robert Gioia. “This project is part of Governor Cuomo’s overall vision for activating Buffalo’s waterfront and will complement the recently opened Explore & More Children’s Museum.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a $1.2 million grant to start the project. KeyBank and the First Niagara Foundation matched that $1.2 million amount.

Grants were also secured or provided by the Margaret L. Wendt Foundation, Assemblyman Sean Ryan, Sen. Chris Jacobs, the Buffalo and Erie County Greenway Commission, the Russell J. Salvatore Foundation, Wegmans and West Herr.

“We have an extremely generous community, but sometimes the last dollars are the most difficult dollars to raise and we still have a challenge ahead of us,” Corky Burger, Buffalo Heritage Carousel, Inc. capital campaign director. “Today we are launching our Race to the Finish Line Campaign with the goal of raising $1,200,000.”

On Monday, the ECHDC was authorized to enter into a land development agreement and lease with Buffalo Heritage Carousel, Inc.

More than 8,500 square feet of land along the Central Wharf was acquired to facilitate the creation of the Buffalo Heritage Carousel project.

There, a building will be constructed near the corner of Prime and Perry streets. It will house what the ECHDC refers to as a “vintage menagerie, park-style” carousel.

The carousel itself was manufactured by Spillman Engineering in North Tonawanda back in 1924. It was in operation until the 1950s.

It is expected to open to the public next summer.