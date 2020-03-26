ECMC and Kaleida Health provide updates on COVID-19 response

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–ECMC and Kaleida Health provided updates on their response to COVID-19.

Currently, ECMC’s Lab is waiting to receive reagents and test kits to conduct on-site testing with FDA-approved equipment.

“We continue to urge anyone with COVID-19 symptoms – fever, cough, sneezing – to go home and consult with their primary physician. ECMC has only conducted tests on admitted patients with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 or ECMC caregivers who may be symptomatic,” officials said.

ECMC says they submitted a COVID-19 Surge Plan to the State Department of Health on how they will expand to the required 50% bed capacity increase while identifying how the capacity could expand to 100%.

A COVID-19 inpatient unit has been established.

ECMC officials say they have a week and a half worth of PPE available for caregivers.

“We are taking every step to conserve PPE equipment; we have identified PPE suppliers and have placed orders for additional supplies. Without guarantees of their delivery date, we are asking for donations of masks,” ECMC said.

Kaleida Health says despite reports its hospitals are serving as public testing sites, it’s prioritizing its workforce and patients under its care deemed critical.

“We are and will continue to do all that we can when it comes to things such as testing staff, isolating positive COVID-19 patients (including our own workforce), mask/PPE acquisition, supply utilization and more. Again, our workforce must remain healthy so we can take care of our patients moving forward,” Jody Lomeo, president and CEO of Kaleida Health said.

Here’s an updated look at the Kaleida Health Surge Plan: