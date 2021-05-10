ECMC announces Subaru Buffalo 4-Mile Chase rescheduled to 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — ECMC says the 40th running of the Subaru Buffalo 4-Mile Chase will now happen July 15, 2022.

Officials tell News 4 it will not be possible to host this event due to significant public health uncertainty that may still exist in July this year.

“While we are disappointed to once again reschedule the 40th running, our overriding concern is the health and well-being of the participants, spectators, sponsors, and volunteers needed to present and coordinate the event,” ECMC wrote. “Travel restrictions, immigration issues, restrictions on bringing large groups together, along with advice of scientific experts, medical professionals, state, county, and local leaders, were all prime factors in making this decision.”

ECMC also says Subaru, which has been the title sponsor for the past 35 years, committed their support for next year’s 40th running.