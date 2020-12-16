ECMC begins vaccinating frontline employees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — ECMC has begun vaccinating its employees in order to protect them from COVID-19.

Vaccinations of frontline workers at the hospital commenced on Wednesday.

The first person at ECMC to receive the vaccine was Stacey Forgensi — a certified registered nurse anesthetist.

Vanessa McDonough, a licensed practical nurse in ECMC’s Center for Occupational and Environmental Medicine, administered the vaccine.