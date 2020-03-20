1  of  2
Breaking News
Here is a list of essential services in NYS Gov. Cuomo: All employees, outside of essential services, must stay home
Live Now
News 4 at 5
Closings
There are currently 408 active closings. Click for more details.

ECMC confirms first positive COVID-19 case is employee, not clinician

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–ECMC says the Erie County Public Health Lab notified hospital officials that a positive COVID-19 came back on a patient, who is an ECMC employee.

According to officials, the employee is not a clinician and is in very good condition. The patient has been isolated since Monday and is currently being discharged.

Staff who examined the patient continued to treat them using all appropriate measures to avoid potential exposure, the hospital tells News 4.

Prior to this, ECMC says the employee chose to wear a mask at work during this flu season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fish Fry

Trending Stories

Don't Miss