BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — ECMC is expanding its dental operations with a new, identical dental site.
The new ECMC Center for Dental Care opened Monday at the People Inc. Health Services Building at 800 Hertel Ave. in Buffalo.
“Our brand new location offers access to all the same excellent dental care services provided at our Grider Street location and free, convenient parking,” Dr. Maureen Sullivan, chief of ECMC’s Department of Dentistry, said. “Additionally, the new dental office was built with advanced equipment to support the complex dental health of special needs patients, from throughout Western New York. This practice will provide adult and pediatric dental care to the local community as well.”
Both dental care sites on Hertel Avenue and ECMC’s main campus on Grider Street are open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.