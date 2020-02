BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–ECMC is celebrating the opening of a new front entrance in honor of a local philanthropist.

The hospital officially unveiled the Russell J. Salvatore atrium this morning.

The project has been in the works for the past three years.

It’s named after Salvatore after he donated $1 million to the hospital’s trauma center in 2017.

The new, state-of-the-art trauma center emergency department is part of a $100 million program of construction and improvements at the hospital.