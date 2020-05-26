ECMC receiving $2.25 million to expand Special Needs Dentistry program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–ECMC is receiving $2.25 million to expand its Special Needs Dentistry program, Congressman Brian Higgins announced Tuesday.

This comes as a five-year federal grant award through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The program plans to use this funding to create a state-of-the-art dental center dedicated to the needs of adult patients with intellectual and developmental disabilities, Higgins says.

In collaboration with People Inc., ECMC plans to have specialized dental equipment in the center and support faculty and staff who treat these patients, according to officials.

Funding will also train dental providers on how to treat the patients using the necessary skills. Part fo the grant will go to improving training of dental residents, students, and assistants both chairside, and in the operating room as well, Higgins tells News 4.

“For residents of Western New York, ECMC and People Inc. are trusted providers of quality services and care and this initiative takes the incredible work they do one step further,” said Congressman Higgins. “This federal grant supports an exciting partnership that will strengthen and grow opportunities to better serve and improve the health of people with special needs.”

