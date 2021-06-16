ECMC shows its support of the LGBTQ+ community with Pride Walk

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Medical Center is celebrating Western New York’s LGBTQ community. It hosted a Pride Walk around its grounds as part of Pride Month.

The walk was hosted by the diversity inclusion committee. Organizers say they want to make it clear, ECMC is open to whoever needs help.

Diversity Inclusion Committee member Melissa Gomez said, “We look at all different activities, from special food, we look at celebrating different religions. We try to educate all of our patients, our staff one another on how to support one another and ensure everybody receives the best care and understanding from everybody what they need when it comes from health care.”

Organizers say no matter who you are, we can all benefit from a little love and support.