ECMC starting screening Wednesday, restricting visiting hours

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Starting Wednesday at 5 a.m. ECMC says they will actively screen all employees, clinicians, patients, and visitors, including taking individual temperature.

Visiting hours for the General Unit will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and some areas of the hospital will have more restrictive hours, officials tell News 4.

ECMC recommends only one visitor per patient, except for “compassionate circumstances.”

“The caregivers at ECMC are nothing short of remarkable. We had very few of our ECMC Family call in today due to child-care issues. I could not be more proud of their commitment to our patients and this community,” CEO Thomas Quatroche Jr, PhD said.