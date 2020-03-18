ECMC suspending all visitations with minimal exceptions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–ECMC is complying with the State Health Department’s guidance regarding hospital visitors and suspending all visitation except when medically necessary.

Along with the exception of when medically necessary, family members or legal representatives of patients will have access.

“This restriction is being implemented in an effort to protect our vulnerable patients and staff from avoidable exposure to infection,” a spokesperson for ECMC said.

Additionally, the medical center is screening these exceptions for symptoms or potential exposure to someone with COVID-19. Duration and number of visits will be minimized.

ECMC is advising patients and their families to communicate over the phone or by FaceTime when possible.

Families and friends of patients with any questions can contact: