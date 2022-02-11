ECMC updates guidelines for visiting inpatient and critical care patients

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — ECMC is making changes to its visitation policy.
Recently, New York State ended the mask mandate for businesses, but a number of other places still require them. Those include schools and healthcare facilities.
At ECMC, people inside not only must wear a mask at all times but go through screening checkpoint procedures, too. This goes for the Terrace View long-term care facility, as well.
As a general guideline, all visitors at ECMC must be at least 18 years old.
MORE | See ECMC’s full patient visitation policy here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.