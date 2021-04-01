ECMC updates visitation guidelines

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — ECMC has updated its visitation guidelines.

In the new guidelines, a few parts related to COVID-19 were highlighted in red.

COVID-19 patients in the critical care units cannot receive visitors unless it is an end-of-life situation.

COVID-19 inpatients, COVID patients under investigation and patients in quarantine cannot receive visitors either. The exception in these situations, too, is if the patient is at the end of their life.

RULES | For the full list of visitation rules, click/tap here.