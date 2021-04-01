ECMC updates visitation guidelines

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — ECMC has updated its visitation guidelines.

In the new guidelines, a few parts related to COVID-19 were highlighted in red.

COVID-19 patients in the critical care units cannot receive visitors unless it is an end-of-life situation.

COVID-19 inpatients, COVID patients under investigation and patients in quarantine cannot receive visitors either. The exception in these situations, too, is if the patient is at the end of their life.

RULES | For the full list of visitation rules, click/tap here.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories