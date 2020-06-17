ECMC will begin patient visitation Friday, with COVID guidelines

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–ECMC officials say they submitted updated patient visitation information to the State Department of Health 48 hours before implementing the changes, as the state required.

Effective Friday, June 19, ECMC says visitors must comply with screening checkpoint procedures, including having their temperatures taken and screening questions.

All visitors, to all units, must be 18 or older.

During the visit, ECMC says visitors must wear a mask. They ask the visitor to bring a mask but will supply the visitor with one if they do not have one.

Visitors can remove the masks to eat, but if a provider or staff member enters the room, visitors must put the mask back on.

ECMC says visitors must stay in the patient’s room and limit time in common areas.

Only one designated visitor at a time is allowed for the duration of a patient’s stay in both inpatient units and critical care units.

If you are not the patient’s designated essential support person, you can contact loved ones over the phone or through a scheduled video call, ECMC says.

Visiting hours are from 3-7 p.m. for inpatient units and 4:30-6 p.m. for critical care units.

Outpatient clinics and services must limit people accompanying the patient to one essential support person when the patient needs assistance, according to ECMC.

For elective surgeries, the information will be provided to the patient on limitation to one essential person to accompany them on the say of the procedure. Upon check-in, ECMC says the patient will be asked to provide their essential support person’s contact information.

To see ECMC’s full patient visitation procedure, click here.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.